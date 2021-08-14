Suspected gunman, five others die in UK shooting

LONDON: Six people, including the suspected gunman, died Thursday following a "serious firearms incident" in the southwestern English city of Plymouth, police said, with reports one victim was a child aged 10. Devon and Cornwall Police declared a "critical incident" in the Keyham area of Plymouth early Thursday evening after the shooting, but later said it was not being considered terrorism related. Officers responded alongside other emergency services, including air ambulance staff, to reports of gunshots in the residential neighbourhood near some of the city´s docks.