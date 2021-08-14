Kabul must focus on war, instead of anti-Pakistan campaign: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday told the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government to focus on its battles at home, instead of running campaigns against Islamabad on Twitter.

The government has been hitting out against Afghanistan in recent days after the Ghani-led regime blamed Pakistan on several occasions for its troubles at home. Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the international community needed to look into the "meltdown" of Afghan security forces in the face of Taliban offensives across Afghanistan, instead of blaming Pakistan for the fast-deteriorating situation. Two days back, NSA Yusuf and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also revealed a report on anti-Pakistan social media trends that were launched between 2019 and 2021, the majority of which were traced to India and Afghanistan, with the aim of running a "targeted, deliberate and conscious disinformation campaign against Pakistan".