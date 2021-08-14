Motorway IG distributes free helmets

ISLAMABAD: Motorway IG Syed Kaleem Imam Friday inaugurated newly-constructed rooms in the Khairabad sector office.

He also had a meeting with the supervisory officers of the Sector N-5 North I and issued various directions.

After the operational meeting, he distributed free helmets and side-view mirrors among motorcyclists. He also planted saplings.

Additional I.G/Regional Commander (North Region) Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG/Zonal Commander (N-5 North Zone) Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan and Sector Commander N-5 North-I Shafiqur Rehman and senior officers from other sister departments were also there.—PR