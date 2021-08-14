Andre Fabre sets out Foret aim for Tropbeau

LONDON: Andre Fabre will work backwards from the Prix de la Foret with Tropbeau following her return to form in the Prix Maurice de Gheest on Sunday.

The filly was sent off a huge price in the Group One having shown little in four runs to date this season, but finished just under two lengths behind Marianafoot in second.

Fabre sees her as a seven-furlong specialist, having finished fourth in the Foret last year, and ParisLongchamp is the target again.

“It was half a surprise!” said Fabre. “It was the first time, I would say almost in her life, that she ran over the correct distance. There have just been no races for her. She’s not a miler, she doesn’t stay, and she’s not a sprinter so six furlongs is too short.

“She ran very well in the Prix de la Foret last year (fourth) but so far this season there have been no suitable races for her. The Foret will be her big aim again. It’s a shame there are so few good seven-furlong races and it is a distance that really suits her. There is an option to go to America with her around two bends so she could go to the Breeders’ Cup.”

At Deauville a week earlier Fabre also had to settle for second with Zellie behind George Boughey’s Oscula in the Prix Six Perfections.

“Zellie looked a bit unlucky, it was a shame, she finished off really well,” said Fabre.

“She’s in the Prix du Calvados at Deauville so that is an option. I’m not sure if we could take her to Newmarket. There is a seven-furlong race there in September (Rockfel) that we could look at.”