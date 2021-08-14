Gibbs names Pakistan as favourites

ISLAMABAD: Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has named Pakistan team among the favourites to win the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, saying the unpredictability of the Green-shirts was always in the mix. The 47-year-old also named England and India as the other strong contenders for the title. “Definitely I would say England, Pakistan and India. You never know, Sri Lanka could be in with a shot or maybe even Bangladesh. I think definitely, for now, Pakistan, India and England for now. It also depends on what the conditions are going to be like,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying. “The unpredictability of Pakistan is always in the mix. Obviously, India and England are strong sides. A lot depends on the wickets.”