Turkey’s flood death toll soars to 27

ISTANBUL: The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods soared to 27 on Friday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to inspect one of the hardest-hit regions and lend his moral support.

The devastation across Turkey’s northern Black Sea regions came just as the disaster-hit country was winning control over hundreds of wildfires that killed eight people and destroyed swathes of forest along its scenic southern coast.

Turkey suffered another bout of flooding in the northeastern province of Rize that killed six people last month.

Scientists believe such natural disasters are becoming more intense and frequent because of global warming caused by harmful emissions.

Turkey’s emergence as a frontline country in the battle against climate change also poses a challenge to Erdogan two years before the next scheduled general election. The powerful Turkish leader was roundly condemned on social media for tossing out bags of tea to locals while visiting one of the fire-ravaged regions when the wildfires were first spreading at the end of July.

Polls show that the climate is a top priority for up to seven million members of Generation Z whose votes Erdogan will need to extend his rule into a third decade in the 2023 vote. Erdogan so far has said little about the floods. “I offer my condolences to the loved ones of our 17 fellow citizens who lost their lives,” he said when the toll was still 17 on Thursday night.

Media reports said Erdogan was to chair a crisis response meeting attended by top ministers in one of the worst-hit parts of the inundated city of Kastamonu on Friday.