Pakistan wants inclusive Kabul with support from all factions: Fawad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday Pakistan wants a peaceful and inclusive dispensation in Kabul which should have the support of all Afghan factions and the general public.

His remarks come after Prime Minister Imran Khan told foreign journalists that Pakistan is just considered to be useful in the context of somehow settling “this mess [in Afghanistan] which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one”.

Chaudhry, speaking at a seminar here, said the recent victories of the Taliban had raised questions on the outcome of the two trillion dollars invested by the United States in Afghanistan. He said a vast majority of Afghan politicians and army officials have built properties abroad and settled their families in other countries. The minister said Pakistan was affected by the Afghan situation since many decades. When super powers invaded Afghanistan, they did not consult Pakistan but it had to suffer from the consequences of those decisions regardless.

He said Pakistan was doing its best for the success of intra-Afghan-talks, and facilitated the meetings between the different factions, he remarked. “If the situation worsens in Afghanistan, Pakistan will have to accommodate more refugees and it is already entertaining over 3.5 million Afghan refugees,” he said.

The minister said the entire Afghan cricket team comprised refugees who were brought up in Pakistan. Similarly, the majority of Afghan women teaching staff was trained and educated by Pakistan. At present some 6,000 Afghan students were studying in Pakistan’s higher educational institutions on scholarships.

Other ministers also spoke out against the recent attempts to “scapegoat” Pakistan for the situation in Afghanistan. Planning minister Asad Umar tweeted: “The biggest super power in the world invades one of the poorest nations on earth. Keeps it occupied for 20 years. Decides to cut losses and leave abruptly. Even before its departure sees the imposed structure start to melt. Must be very frustrating. You feel u need a scapegoat.”

If those in the US, he said, pushing for this policy stance succeed to try and cover up their strategic blunders by blaming Pakistan, “it will be yet another mistake”.

The minister added that Pakistan has been and continues to be an agent for stability in the region and urged all stakeholders to work together for peace.

The planning minister said it is time to stop listening to the few corrupt leaders in the Afghan government as their inability to carry the Afghan nation with them is the reason they are weak and isolated.

“Global and regional players should not sacrifice the interest of the Afghan nation for these few corrupt leaders,” he added.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted: “After hasty exit plans by US/Nato delinking withdrawal from peace agreement, now UK and Canada sending troops to evacuate people; US sending 3,000 troops for same + combat air support to ANA from overseas bases! There is a tragic absurdity to all this and victims of fallout are Afghanistan and Pakistan.”