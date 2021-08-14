PPP elects office-bearers in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Azizullah and Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah were elected president and

general secretary, respectively, during the intra-party election of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday.

Elections for the other PPP office-bearers would be arranged at a later stage.

A large number of workers and activists, including Tahir Aslam, Mian Arshad Khan, Luqman Khattak, Ibrahim Khan, Waqas Ahmad and others, participated in the election.

Earlier, the election for the PPP reorganisation at district level could not be held due to differences among the party leadership in Nowshera.

During the election, the differences emerged when two separate panels nominated their candidates for the party slots of president, general secretary and information secretary.