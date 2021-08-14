ANP marks Babara Martyrs Day

CHARSADDA: The Paktun nationalist Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday arranged a function to remember those who lost lives in firing at the Babara village on August 12, 1948.

Scores of people were killed and several others left injured when law-enforcement agencies had allegedly opened fire on the supporters of Red Shirt Movement leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, who was lovingly called Bacha Khan by his followers.

The ANP remembers the incident as Babara Martyrs Day every year. A function was held to recall the firing tragedy.

The ANP KP chapter President Aimal Wali Khan led the event. He paid tributes to the Babara martyrs and said the history of the Pakhtuns was full of sacrifices.

Aimal Wali Khan said the ANP workers were still paying a heavy price for their principled politics and referred to the targeted killings of his party leaders and workers in Balochistan to prove his point.

He placed a floral wreath on the memorial to the Babara martyrs and offered fateha for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Child dies in Bara: A six-year-old student was crushed to death by a loaded vehicle in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

Locals said that Yasir Khan was crossing a road when a pick-up ran over him in the Sipah area, leaving him dead. The driver managed to escape after the incident.