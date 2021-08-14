Supreme Court orders arrest of temple attackers within week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered immediate identification of the accused involved in the attack on Hindu temple and their arrest within a week.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a suo moto case and directed that innocent people arrested in the matter should immediately be released. It also ordered production of the challan of the nominated accused in the trial court with a direction that the trial court should decide the case within four months.

The court directed that money be taken from the nominated accused and should be given to the administration of the temple for its rehabilitation reconstruction and restoration. The court also took notice of the law and order created in the katchi abadi near the temple and directed the Punjab IG to clear the area from bandits.