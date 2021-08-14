Nominating junior judges to Supreme Court: JCP following pick and choose policy, says PBC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council on Friday (PBC) blamed the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for adopting the policy of pick and choose for nominating junior judges to the Supreme Court and ignoring the principle of seniority.

In a statement issued here, Khushdil Khan, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), expressed his serious reservations and concerns regarding the move of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to elevate Justice Ayesha A Malik to the Supreme Court.

He said that Justice Ayesha Malik is currently at serial No 04 in the seniority list of the judges of Lahore High Court, for elevation to the Supreme Court. He said that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, in its ensuing meeting, is ignoring all the senior judges of the Lahore High Court and chief justices and senior judges of other high courts. He emphasized that such nominations would demoralize other judges of the high courts and would adversely affect their judicial work.

He said that this very fact is predominantly against the principle of seniority as laid down in the Judges Case. The vice chairman PBC said that it is the consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the Judicial Commission should follow the principle of seniority and the practice of pick and choose should be stopped for elevation to the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on September 9. The commission will deliberate upon the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik of Lahore High Court (LHC) to Supreme Court (SC). Justice Ayesha Malik will be elevated as the Supreme Court judge after senior judge Justice Mushir Alam is going to retire on August 17.

Justice Ayesha A Malik is the first woman who may be elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge of the apex court. Earlier, the Judicial Commission had elevated Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel as a judge besides elevating Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has been agitating over the elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court as a judge of the apex court, saying he was at serial No 5 of seniority list and the Judicial Commission has violated the principle of seniority as held in the Al-Jehad case.

Later, the PBC also agitated over the elevation of Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh to the Supreme Court as an ad hoc judge.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, the constitutional forum for recommending the appointment of judges in the superior courts on August 10, had approved the nomination of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, however, has repeatedly declined to be appointed as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court but had consented to be appointed as a permanent judge of the Supreme Court.