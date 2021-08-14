Islamabad worst-hit area: Viral pandemic claims 15 more lives across Punjab

LAHORE: Around 15 patients died from Covid-19 while another 1,163 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours, while five people died in twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad which is reeling under the fourth wave with nearly 12 to 15 pc of all confirmed patients being reported from Pakistan are from the twin cities.

Of these 15 deaths, four was reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths to 11,305 in the province. Muhammad Qasim adds from Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district can be termed as one of the worst-hit region of the country by the fourth wave of coronavirus illness, Covid-19 outbreak as during the last two weeks, nearly 12 to 15 per cent of all confirmed patients being reported from Pakistan are from the twin cities that contain less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population.

In the last two weeks, as many as 8,343 new patients were tested positive from the twin cities making an average of over 595 cases per day. In the last 14 days, a total of 60102 new patients have been reported from all across the country of which 13.88 per cent belong to ICT and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,056 while 208 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 29,278 of which 26,055 had recovered. On Friday, there were 2,167 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 115 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,052 were in isolation at their homes.