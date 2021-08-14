 

Dispute over valley in Mansehra: Tension defused as armed men withdraw from hilltops

Our Correspondent
Saturday, Aug 14, 2021
MANSEHRA: The tension between Kolai-Palas and rival Allai tribe was defused when armed men, who had taken positions at hilltops in the disputed Choar valley, withdrew to their areas.

“The armed men from Kolai-Palas and Allai withdrew from their positions after I held a jirga with them and told them that the chief minister has set up a judicial commission to settle the pre-Partition issue once and for all,” DPO of Kolai-Palas Salman Khan told reporters on Friday. Salman Khan walked for three days along with a contingent of the police and Elite Force to reach the disputed Choar Valley.

He said it happened for the first time that a police contingent reached the highly difficult mountainous terrain to defuse the tension. “The tension could have disturbed the law and order as both sides had taken positions atop hills. I went there along with the police contingent on the order of DIGP Mirvais Niaz and brought the situation under control.”

A joint team of Mansehra and Kolai-Palas police arrested the former provincial minister Maulana Asmatullah and another politician Malik Siraj under the Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order earlier this month. The Maulana was accused of instigating the tribesmen to take arms against the members of the Allai tribe.

