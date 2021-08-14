WANA: Elders in Kaniguram area in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan have started holding jirgas to award punishments to the people accused of crimes.

The people said the police had failed to check the rising crimes in South Waziristan. The local people and tribal elders have started taking action against the outlaws by handing down punishment to them at jirgas.

It was learnt that a jirga of Barki and other tribes in Kaniguram was held where punishments were awarded to the ones accused of various crimes. The jirga was held near the Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina in Kaniguram. The jirga imposed a fine of Rs150,000 on an alleged cattle thief Zarbat Khan. Another man identified as Abdullah, accused of cutting trees at the jungle in Kaniguram, was fined Rs50,000.

Two persons were asked to appear before the jirga on August 16 after being accused of stealing the solar panels from a local mosque. One Khan Wali accused of opening fire on a local trader Ahmad Noor at Mandi Bazaar was also ordered to appear before the jirga on August 16. Ahmad Noor had sustained injuries in the firing that took place on July 28. A case was registered against the accused at the Ladha Police Station but no action was taken against him. When contacted, District Police Officer Shaukat Ali said that the police would soon arrest the accused in the case.