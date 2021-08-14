Federer says return date ‘uncertain’

GENEVA: Roger Federer said Friday the timing of his return to the courts was still uncertain, just weeks ahead of the US Open, but the tennis legend remained upbeat after turning 40.

Federer, who has only played 13 matches in 2021, having been out for more than a year with two knee surgeries, pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics and subsequent tournaments to rest his knee.

After turning 40 on Sunday, Federer said he was learning to adjust to the fact that recovering from niggles takes two weeks rather than two days.

The US Open gets under way on August 30 but Federer did not say whether he would be taking part in the last of the year’s four majors.

“I’m fine. I was on holiday. I haven’t done anything for a while because of my knee. I had to stop everything after Wimbledon,” he told Blick newspaper.

“This week, I have to meet my doctors and my team, and then we will see what happens next. For now, everything is still a bit uncertain.”

Federer reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals but pulled out of the Tokyo Games and then withdrew from the ATP Toronto and Cincinnati Masters — the last major tune-ups for the US Open.