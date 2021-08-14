WI skipper Brathwaite digs in to frustrate Pakistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Kraigg Brathwaite was at his most obdurate as the West Indies lost just one wicket to reach lunch at 81 for three in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 217 on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.

Roston Chase was the lone casualty for the home side, who resumed in the precarious position of two for two after seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner off consecutive deliveries just before the end of play on day one.

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket, playing and missing on numerous occasions but still exercising considerable discipline against a Pakistan attack in which the seamers persevered in pursuit of an early breakthrough.

They had to wait for more than an hour before the introduction of Hasan Ali into the attack brought almost immediate reward.

Chase essayed a big drive to a full, wide delivery and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the straightforward catch to send the upright right-hander back to the pavilion for 21.

Jermaine Blackwood (14 not out) attempted to curb his innate aggressive intent, much in the same manner he showed in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia in June.

However, his caution paled in comparison to Brathwaite, who faced 93 deliveries in getting to an unbeaten 35 with four fours. It was a seesaw session, with each side enjoying phases of dominance, but with Brathwaite still at the crease at the break and the hosts having added 79 for just the one wicket, West Indies were the happier side. In overcast conditions at Sabina Park, the overnight pair stood firm in the face of probing lines and lengths from the visitors. Chase and Brathwaite had to be especially sure of their footwork, with the seam movement Abbas was generating an additional challenge.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56)

West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite not out 35

Kieran Powell c Imran Butt b Abbas 0

Nkrumah Bonner lbw b Abbas 0

Roston Chase c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 21

Jermaine Blackwood not out 14

Extras (b 2, lb 8, nb 1) 11

TOTAL (30 overs, 3 wickets) 81

Yet to bat: Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva Ü, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Fall: 1-1 (Kieran Powell, 2.2 ov), 2-1 (Nkrumah Bonner, 2.3 ov), 3-51 (Roston Chase, 20.4 ov)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 12-5-27-2, Shaheen Shah Afridi 7-2-11-0, Yasir Shah 1-0-1-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-1-16-0, Hasan Ali 6-2-16-1

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)