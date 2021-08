KARACHI: Pakistan has been allotted a high-prize international squash event that is to be held in Islamabad from October 11-15.

The event’s status is PSA Challenger 30 and the draw is of 24 places (eight seeds and two wildcards).

This is the first high-prize event Pakistan is to host this year. Besides, a PSA Challenger 20 is to be held in Karachi in November.