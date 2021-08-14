Abbas double strike puts WI on back foot

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Two wickets in two balls by Mohammad Abbas just before the close of play put the West Indies immediately on the back foot in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 217 on the rain-affected opening day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Thursday.

The hosts finished the first day at 2-2.

Abbas put the seal on a bowlers’ day by having Kieran Powell well taken low at second slip and then trapping Nkrumah Bonner leg before next ball in a testing final 20 minutes of play.

It was Bonner’s first Test innings since his brief appearance on the opening day of the South Africa series when he was forced to retire hurt after being struck flush on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Like Abbas, the West Indies fast bowlers justified their skipper’s decision to bowl first with former leader Jason Holder and young pacer Jayden Seales taking three wickets each.

Kemar Roach lifted his tally of Test wickets to 225 in his 66th match by removing Imran Butt after half-an-hour’s play and then added the important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imran Butt b Roach 11

Abid Ali c da Silva b Seales 9

Azhar Ali c Holder b Seales 17

Babar Azam c da Silva b Roach 30

Fawad Alam b Holder 56

Mohammad Rizwan c Chase b Holder 23

Faheem Ashraf run out 44

Yasir Shah c da Silva b Mayers 0

Hasan Ali c Mayers b Seales 14

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 0

Mohammad Abbas c da Silva b Holder 0

Extras (b4, lb5, nb4) 13

Total (70.3 overs, all out) 217

Fall: 1-21 (Imran Butt), 2-21 (Abid Ali), 3-68 (Azhar Ali), 4-68 (Babar Azam), 5-101 (Mohammad Rizwan), 6-186 (Faheem Ashraf), 7-190 (Yasir Shah), 8-217 (Hasan Ali), 9-217 (Fawad Alam), 10-217 (Mohammad Abbas)

Bowling: Roach 16-4-47-2, Seales 16-3-70-3 (3nb), Mayers 14-5-28-1 (1nb), Holder 15.3-3-26-3, Chase 8-1-33-0, Warrican 1-0-4-0

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite not out 1

K. Powell c Abid Ali b Abbas 0

N. Bonner lbw b Mohammad Abbas 0

R. Chase not out 0

Extras (b1) 1

Total (4 overs, 2 wkts) 2

Fall: 1-1 (Powell), 2-1 (Bonner)

To bat: K. Mayers, J. Blackwood, J. Holder, J. da Silva, K. Roach, J. Seales, J. Warrican

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 2-2-0-2, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-1-0-0, Yasir Shah 1-0-1-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)