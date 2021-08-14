Five-wicket Anderson stars for slipshod England

LONDON: James Anderson’s latest five-wicket haul kept England in the second Test against India at Lord’s on Friday following some poor fielding by his team-mates.

Anderson, already England’s most successful Test bowler, took 5-62 in 29 overs as India were dismissed for 364 on the second day after losing the toss.

At tea, England were 23-0 in reply with both Rory Burns and Dom Sibley 11 not out.

Sibley had been at risk of being dropped before Zak Crawley, averaging just 11 in Tests this year, was omitted to make way for Haseeb Hameed.

But belying his reputation for slow scoring, Sibley got off the mark sixth ball by driving Ishant Sharma for four.

Earlier, England finally saw the back of KL Rahul after the India opener was out for 129 after adding just two runs to his overnight score.

India resumed on 276-3 after Rahul had batted in largely difficult conditions throughout the whole of Thursday’s play.

But having scored two off Friday’s first ball, from Ollie Robinson, Rahul mistimed a drive, a shot he had previously played so well, off the seamer’s next delivery low to Sibley at short cover.

It was the end of a more than six-and-a-half hour innings of 250 balls that included 12 fours and a six, with Rahul also sharing an excellent first-wicket partnership of 126 with Rohit Sharma.

His innings followed Rahul’s 84 in the rain-marred drawn first Test of this five-match in Nottingham last week, where he was only selected after Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head while batting in the nets at Trent Bridge.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 364 all out (KL Rahul 129)

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns not out 11

Dom Sibley not out 11

Extras (lb 1) 1

TOTAL (14 overs, 0 wickets) 23

Yet to bat: Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos ButtlerÜ, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-2-11-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-3-4-0, Mohammed Shami 2-0-5-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-2-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (ENG)