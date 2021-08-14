Poverty - Outcome of an elitist economy

LAHORE: Pakistan is an elitist economy that continues to benefit the rich and marginalise the poor, which is why we hear the public complaining even when the economy is growing.

Rulers wonder why their opponents fail to see the economic boom, which is evident from the historic high sales of cars and bikes. Opposing point of view is that the price hikes have deprived the majority of the simple pleasures of life.

Numbers of those benefitting from an accelerated economic growth in Pakistan are always limited. Even so, stewards of the country’s economy complain that media portrays the glass as half empty instead of showing it as half full when it comes to the economic matters.

There is a failure to realise that economic growth must benefit everyone who lives in the country, and even a full glass would look empty to the majority who face more misery in accelerated growth.

Take for instance the boom in automobiles. The number of cars and motorcycles has increased this year. Last fiscal, over 400,000 cars (local and imported) were registered in the country along with 2.6 million motorcycles. This benefited three million families or 19.5 million people (average family size 6.5) out of a total population of 210 million.

This is less than one percent of the total population. These less than one percent beneficiaries would appreciate economic growth. But for the rest of the population, the glass in reality would be 99 percent empty.

Majority of the people still use public transport. Transport fares have doubled over the last three years. Now most of the people prefer to walk shorter distances of one to two kilometres as they cannot afford to pay such high fares.

For them, development accompanied with higher transport fares is a curse. Moreover, there is an acute shortage of low cost transport in the country.

Majority of the population is finding it hard even to procure essential edibles.

Wheat flour rates have registered a hike of 60 percent; sugar is dearer by 100 percent. Prices of most edibles have almost doubled.

And all this while, the incomes of a majority of the population have not kept up with the rise in cost of living.

Majority of economists are worried about the way the economy is being run. Instead of taking solid measures, it seems that the government is looking for a miracle to put the economy back on track.

One such miracle just happened. Pakistan would receive an interest free loan of $2.67 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month as covid-19 relief.

This would be a temporary relief as all other foreign assistance from the donor agencies and western countries is linked to the continuation of the IMF programme that is still stalled.

Success of increasing revenues is no solution to economic problems if the tax burden is being spread on existing taxpayers without any effort to bring the non-documented sector into the tax net. This policy would continue to push the economy towards non-documentation.

The tax to GDP ratio would remain stagnant unless the public institutions are strengthened on transparent lines, without which there is no hope of revitalising the economy.

All our policies are directed towards further strengthening the elitist culture. Expensive private schools roll out best educated human resources that belong to the elite families. The public sector school imparts substandard knowledge that keeps the poor students out of competition against the elite. Soon there would be no complaints about merit, because only students taught at expensive private institutions would qualify on merit; leaving the menial jobs for the poor.

Non-documented economy is pushing the documented productive sector to the wall. Pakistan is losing technological edge due to this.

Only documented sectors can grow into large productive houses as they have legal money available to regularly update technology to remain competitive with the global producers.

The non-documented sectors impede the growth of documented producers by either providing cheaper products or by bringing in smuggled imported products without payment of government levies. Government should give priority to documentation of the economy to increase its revenues instead of burdening the already registered taxpayers with more taxes.

It seems that non-documentation is supported by design to facilitate the elite class.

Soon the non-documented sector would be booted out of the market, as the documented class upgrades its technology and starts producing products and services provided by the non-documented sectors at cheaper rates even after paying all taxes. The micro small enterprises have already been pushed out. Now it is the turn of small and medium non-documented enterprises.