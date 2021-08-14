PBC launches webinars for decarbonising economy

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) with British High Commission have launched a webinar series for businesses in Pakistan that have started to commit to the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade to prevent threats posed by climate change and to ensure sustainable growth.

The webinars would engage with business and society, on greening the economy and taking climate action by committing to the “business ambition to 1.5 campaign”. A recent report released by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPPC) has warned of consequences in case the world does not limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade.

The webinar series would highlight the commitments made by businesses as COP 26 gets near, to show that scalable and replicable transformations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were possible and profitable.

“Businesses are pledging to support this campaign because they recognise that decarbonising the economy is critical to preventing future climate threats, creating decent jobs and ensuring resilient, sustainable growth,” highlighted Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan.

More than 1,400 businesses globally have committed to the campaign, which requires them to set science-based targets aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above preindustrial levels. This requires greenhouse gas emissions to be halved by 2030 and for net-zero emissions to be reached by 2050.

“Research by our Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business shows that there is unanimous agreement that climate change is an important issue for organisations, but companies waver in prioritising in calculating the carbon footprint,” remarked Muhammad Aurangzeb, President, HBL and Vice Chairman, PBC. He said these webinars were knowledge building sessions on how to embark on this journey.

Damandeep Singh, Director at the UK-based consultancy Carbon Disclosure Project said, “For business sector, this translates to reaching net zero emissions from operations products and supply chains... and essential steps include measuring, reporting and verifying – as when companies declare what they are doing, they are more likely to work as mitigation of future losses for the organisations.”

These businesses recognise the large and growing market of low carbon goods and services that they want to help deliver. Low carbon options often reduce their costs, as solar and wind power is now cheaper than new coal or gas power in two-thirds of the world. These options can also increase energy security, as they are produced domestically. They understand that reducing their emissions contributes to mitigating the risks of runaway climate change.

Elaborating on renewable energy, Zeeshan Nasir, COO, Artistic Milliners said, “While initial investments are there, when you adopt the approach over time, your overall costs reduce and the grand value of your organisation increases.”

In an age of heightened climate and consumer consciousness, joining the Race to Zero sends the strongest signal to the government, markets, supply chains, and consumers that Pakistani businesses are committed to the clean, green transition. A public Race to Zero declaration also enables businesses to help Pakistan to meet its international climate obligations.