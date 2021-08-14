JS Bank partners with NayaPay

KARACHI: JS Bank and NayaPay have signed an agreement to collaborate on enhancing digital payments in Pakistan.

This would allow JS Bank and NayaPay’s mutual customers to link their JS Bank account or JCash wallet to their NayaPay wallet for convenient money transfers between accounts and for merchants to offload funds to their designated JS Bank account. In addition, consumers and businesses could use their linked accounts to pay verified merchants on the NayaPay app.

Customers might also load their NayaPay wallets by simply using the JS Bank internet banking and mobile banking or by visiting any JS Bank branch for over-the-counter cash deposits.

JS Bank Chief Digital Officer Noman Azhar said, “This partnership will allow us to fulfil one of our key objectives, which is delivery of value-added payment solutions in a simple, convenient and easy manner. We believe in providing an enabling environment to start-ups, which can help fill gaps in the current ecosystem.”

NayaPay Chief Information Officer Faraz Javed said, “At both NayaPay and JS Bank, customer convenience without compromising security is paramount -- our strategic partnership will go a long way towards achieving this goal. We look forward to a strong relationship between JS Bank and NayaPay to bring immense value to our collective customers.”

The collaboration between JS Bank and NayaPay would open more avenues for digital payments for customers of both entities while providing ease and convenience.