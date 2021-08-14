Rupee stays flat

KARACHI: The rupee was a little changed against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday due to matching demand and supply of the greenback in the market.

The rupee closed at 164 per dollar, almost firmer from the previous close of 164.01 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee also ended flat at 164 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the local unit opened weaker and remained volatile during the first session, but some supply of the greenback from export proceeds and remittances eased pressure on the currency, keeping it stable against the dollar.

The decline in the foreign exchange reserves dented market sentiment.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $209 million to $24.644 billion during the week ended August 06.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $223 million to $17.622 billion.

The drop in the reserves was due to external debt repayments and payments for the import of the Covid-19 vaccine totaling $245 million.

The rupee is expected to trade in the existing ranges next week due to the increased demand for hard currency from importers. The market will have to see when the rupee breaks the 164 levels, according to dealers.