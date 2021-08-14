PPP Sindh bars unvaccinated persons from attending meetings

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party has barred leaders and activists who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection from attending meetings of the party.

The ban has been imposed by PPP Sindh chapter president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. In a statement issued on Friday, Khuhro advised all the leaders and activists of the party in the province to get coronavirus vaccination at the earliest.

He said the every invitee to the party meetings, at any level in the province, had to show their coronavirus vaccination certificate before being granted permission to attend these sessions. He made it clear that any unvaccinated office-bearer or an activist would not be allowed to attend any party meeting to be held in Sindh.