Terror plan foiled as police arrest two

The Sindh police in a joint operation with a federal agency have foiled a terror bid on Independence Day and arrested a separatist group’s militant along with his companion.

The arrests were made on Friday during a raid conducted in Sumar Jhokio Goth in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the arrested militant belonged to the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and two hand grenades were seized from his possession.

The officer said the terrorist group was planning to carry out an attack on an Independence Day stall. He added that the group was also involved in attacking a celebratory camp in Gulshan-e-Hadeed last year on the eve of Independence Day.

SSP Bahadur explained that the arrested militant, Akram Chandio, had earlier played the role of a facilitator in terror activities conducted in 2020. Cases were registered against the two suspects and investigations are under way.