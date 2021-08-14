CM Murad Ali Shah tells police he will not tolerate crimes against women, children, minorities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting on Friday on the law and order situation in the province has categorically told the provincial police force that he would not tolerate crimes against women, children and minorities, and cases of kidnappings for ransom and drug trafficking.

“This should be considered as guiding principles and be focused accordingly – however, I am establishing a separate unit to monitor crime situation in Sindh at the CM House, therefore the crime rate must be seen coming down in all the police zones/regions of the province,” said the CM.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Maher briefed the CM that from January 1 till August 5, 2021 no terrorist incident and target killings had taken place in the province but 1,035 murders, 103 extortion cases and 118 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported.

He added that most of the kidnapping for ransom cases had taken place by using the honey-traps (use of female voices by the kidnappers to entice their targets).