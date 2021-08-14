KMC razes illegal structures around imambargahs

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in District Central on Thursday in which encroachments were removed from outside imambargahs.

The corporation, according to detail shared by senior director anti-encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, is continuing its drive to remove illegal settlements from around imambargahs ahead of the 10th Muharram processions.

The department carried out operations in District East’s Jamshed Division, razing encroachments around roads and footpaths that fall along the procession routes. Anti-encroachment teams, during their drive in the Korangi district, demolished three shops constructed on government land in Landhi No 6. The district administration, police and city wardens were also present during the operation.

On Friday, in District Central, encroachments were brought down in the surroundings of Rizwia Imambargah at Golimar Chowrangi. Siddiqui said that the operation took place in Nazimabad Town. Several rickshaws standing on roads and footpaths were removed, while puncture shops, push carts, cabins, gas cylinders of different eateries, betel kiosks, chairs, tables and stoves of different tea shops on footpaths and roads were removed and confiscated by the corporation’s anti-encroachment department.