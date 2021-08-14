Murtaza Wahab orders expediting removal of encroachments from storm water drains

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the senior director of Katchi Abadis to expedite the removal of encroachments from storm water drains.

Chairing a meeting with the heads of various departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday, Wahab, who is also a Sindh government spokesperson and the adviser to the chief minister on law, said the campaign to eradicate encroachments in the city should continue.

"All the relevant departments should take full action as encroachments spoil the look of the city and make it ugly," he added. Wahab ordered that action against encroachments with the cooperation of the deputy commissioners of their respective districts should continue as it would provide facilities to the people.

Earlier, the senior director of Katchi Abadis briefed the administrator on the removal of encroachments from Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Mahmoodabad Nullah. Barrister Wahab ordered immediately removing the debris of demolished shops in the Jubilee Cloth Market. After taking charge, Wahab is taking briefings from various departments of the KMC and giving them targets to achieve, according to a press statement from the corporation.

In particular, the revenue collecting departments have been directed to meet their targets within the stipulated time so that the process of construction and development of the city can be expedited.

Also, the Karachi administrator summoned Karachi’s chief fire officer and the urban rescue commander for a detailed report of Thursday’s fatal fire incident in the city within 48 hours.

In the middle of Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Karachi’s Mohammad Ali Housing Society in which famous forensic medicine expert Dr Farhat Mirza, a retired judge and a former higher secondary schoolteacher died.

An explanation letter has been issued to the station officer of Manzoor Colony Fire Station, with directives to explain why the fire tender reached the affected area late, according to details shared by the KMC.

The administrator said that if the fire brigade personnel were found to be negligent in the incident, strict action would be taken against them. The chief fire officer of the corporation, while briefing the administrator about the incident, said vehicles of the Civic Centre, Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal fire stations reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, the administrator visited the home of the victims of the fire in Mohammad Ali Housing Society to offer condolences. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He said it was a very sad incident and he shared the grief with the family.