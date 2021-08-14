Covid-19 claims 29 more lives, 1,686 test positive in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed 29 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,384 in the province with a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 19,790 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours and 1,686 people tested positive, with the infection rate standing at 8.8 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

So far 5,250,442 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in Sindh against which 409,561 cases detected. Of them, 87 per cent or 356,528 patients have recovered, including 2,720 overnight.

Of the 1,686 new cases, 926 were from Karachi: 273 from District East, 220 from District South, 171 from District Central, 123 from District Korangi, 79 from District Malir and 60 from District West. Hyderabad reported 127 cases, Jamshoro 85, Sanghar 79, Ghotki 46, Kamber 39, Shikarpur 35, Sukkur 33, Tharparkar 30, Mirpurkhas 28, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar 27 each, Thatta 23, Badin 20, Jacobabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 18 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Matiari 17 each, Larkana 16, Dadu 15, Sujawal and Umerkot 12 each and Kashmore six.

While sharing the vaccine roll-out data, the CM said 187,017 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 8,958,244 doses which constituted 26.30 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.