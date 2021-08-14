Over 90pc of people being hospitalised in Karachi are unvaccinated: minister

More than 90 per cent of people getting hospitalised with Covid-19 in Karachi have been found unvaccinated, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Friday while inaugurating a drive-through vaccination centre at the National Stadium Karachi.

Accompanied by Information Minister Saeed Ghani, health secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi and parliamentary secretary of health Qasim Siraj Soomro as well as representatives of HBL and PCB, she said citizens could avail this facility free of charge and this centre would have a supply of all the different vaccines.

“Over 90 per cent of people who are hospitalised with Covid complications are non-vaccinated, which shows the need for mass vaccinations to curb this infection,” she said, adding that people who were not getting vaccinated were irresponsibly putting their own and others’ lives at risk.

Pechuho maintained that until 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, nobody could hope for normalcy. She added that reports of the unavailability of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients were false.

“Despite all obstacles and challenges, the Sindh government is striving hard to facilitate the patients.” The health minister said mobile vaccination vans had been deployed to reach the most remote areas of Karachi in order to vaccinate every demographic and people in every district.

In the case of a person not possessing a CNIC, there were systems in place that could register vaccinations through the CVC administration, she said, adding that people who registered through hospitals would be administered the single dose of CanSino in order to better facilitate them.

“Also, for those without a CNIC, a member of their family’s CNIC can also be used to register. Due to there being several 24/7 CVCs in the city, office-goers and workers are helped immensely through this round-the- clock service.”

Pechuho urged the people to avail the facilities provided by the health department and the Sindh government and get themselves vaccinated.

Governor House

A Covid-19 vaccination facility was inaugurated on the premises of Sindh Governor House on Friday. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail launched the facility, which has been mainly established for the officials associated with the Governor House Secretariat and their family members. The aim of the vaccination facility is to achieve 100 per cent immunisation of the Governor House’s staff against the coronavirus infection.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ismail advised the general public to get benefit from the latest inoculation facility in Karachi. He said that a very large number of coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan but the health situation of the country had remained better compared to the rest of the regional countries owing to a workable and beneficial strategy of the federal government.

He said the National Command and Control Centre had played an important and effective role in controlling the situation of pandemic in Pakistan. The governor appealed to the general public to fully act upon the standard operating procedures against the deadly infectious disease.