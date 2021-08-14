Quick industrialisation can create more jobs: minister

LAHORE:The employment opportunities could be increased only by accelerating the process of industrialisation while the federal government will extend full cooperation for the provision of electricity, gas and other infrastructure for the colonisation of industrial estates.

This assurance was given by the Federal Minister for Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presiding over a meeting in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade along with Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Friday. The land issues, colonisation and issues of provision of gas, electricity and other infrastructure in industrial zones of FIEDMC were reviewed during the meeting. It was decided to prepare a comprehensive presentation regarding SIZA Act, land issues of industrial estates colonisation and provision of infrastructure and submit it to the Prime Minister. A committee comprising Secretary Industry and Commerce Punjab Dr Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab Board of Investment Dr Arfa Iqbal and officers of the Federal Ministry of Industry and Production will prepare the presentation.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that industrial estates have been set up in Faisalabad over an area of more than 8,500 acres. One thousand acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been sold for setting up industrial units. One thousand acres of land in this special economic zone is reserved for Chinese investors. He said that the board of Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company has been completed. The hundred per cent colonisation of industrial estates is the policy of the government, he said.

LWMC Draft: A draft to transform Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) into an authority was presented to Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed during a meeting which was chaired by him.