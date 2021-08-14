Twin cities worst hit by 4th Covid wave

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district can be termed as one of the worst-hit region of the country by the fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak as during the last two weeks, nearly 12 to 15 per cent of all confirmed patients being reported from Pakistan are from the twin cities that contain less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population.

In the last two weeks, as many as 8343 new patients were tested positive from the twin cities making an average of over 595 cases per day. In the last 14 days, a total of 60102 new patients have been reported from all across the country of which 13.88 per cent belong to ICT and Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that out of a total of 4,619 patients reported from Pakistan in the last 24 hours, as many as 743 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district making over 16 per cent of the total cases while five more patients lost their lives due to the illness from the twin cities.

Another 535 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT after which the total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has jumped to 92,768 of which 86,319 patients have so far recovered.

It is important that the federal capital has emerged as the worst-hit area by COVID-19 outbreak in the country as per its population compared with other districts of Pakistan.