2,000 evacuated after landslide in India

SHIMLA, India: At least 2,000 people were evacuated on Friday after a massive landslide in India’s ecologically fragile Himalayan north blocked a major river, officials said.

The people were evacuated from 13 villages in the Lahaul area of Himachal Pradesh state as a "preventative measure" in case of flash floods, a senior district official told AFP. Hundreds of tonnes of rocks and other debris slid into and partially blocked the Chenab -- one of the biggest rivers in the region -- blocking the flow of water for a few hours.

This is the second landslide to hit the northern state bordering Tibet this week. On Wednesday 12 people were killed after a bus and other vehicles travelling on a road were buried by rocks and mud.