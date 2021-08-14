Turkey flood deaths rise as fires erupt on Greek island

ISTANBUL: The death toll from flash floods in Turkey has reached 31 and fresh wildfires erupted on the ravaged Greek island of Evia, as southern Europe braces for more extreme weather events caused by human-made climate change.

Record Mediterranean heatwaves fuelled blazes that have devastated parts of Italy, Turkey and Algeria, with Spain and Portugal on high alert, while Turkey’s Black Sea region has been hit by some of the worst floods in living memory.

Turkish emergency workers fought on Friday to relieve the worst-hit areas, with the country’s northern provinces plunged into chaos just as authorities declared the wildfires that had raged through its southern coastal regions for a fortnight, killing eight, under control.

Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, bridges were destroyed, roads closed and electricity supplies cut to about 330 villages, with more than 1,700 people evacuated, some with the help of helicopters and boats.

“This is the worst flood disaster I have seen,” the interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, said after surveying damage that extended across the provinces of Bart n, Kastamonu and Sinop. “The risk that our citizens face is high.”

The agriculture and forestry minister, Bekir Pakdemirli, said the area was facing “a disaster that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years”, with weather forecasters predicting more heavy rain in the hours and days to come.

Twenty-five people have died as a result of floods in Kastamonu and another two died in Sinop, Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said. Five bridges collapsed and many others were damaged.

“I am 75 years old and have never seen anything like this,” a Bart n province resident, Adem Senol, told the Anadolu state news agency. “The water rose higher than the level of our windows, it broke down our door, even a wall.” The natural disasters, which scientists agree are becoming more intense and frequent because of global heating caused by harmful emissions, pose a challenge to Turkey’s powerful president, Recep Tayyip Erdo an, two years before general elections.

Elsewhere, soaring temperatures and low humidity continued to create ideal conditions for wildfires, with a new blaze breaking out on Greece’s second-largest island, Evia, south of the area where a massive wildfire decimated 50,000 hectares (125,000 acres) of pine forest and countless homes.

The Greek fire service said four firefighting aircraft and six helicopters were tackling the new fire in central Evia, along with 23 firefighters and 10 vehicles. The larger fire, which broke out on 3 August, destroyed most of the island’s north and was still smouldering on Friday.