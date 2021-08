RABAT: Seven people were killed, three of them minors, and 21 injured when a vehicle crashed into a cliffside in the Marrakesh region of southern Morocco, the national news agency MAP said. It said the accident happened on Thursday night in the rural community of Imindounit. Almost 2,800 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco last year, an 18-percent fall on the previous year’s figure, attributed to Covid-imposed travel restrictions.