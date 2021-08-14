Israel to relax Gaza curbs amid security calm

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is to authorise the entry of Palestinian traders and goods from Gaza for the first time in more than a year following an improvement in the security situation, officials said on Friday.

"In light of the preservation of security stability" in the area, "1,000 merchants and 350 senior Gazan business people" will be allowed into Israel from Sunday, said the Israeli military body responsible for civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, COGAT.

Also, "exports from the Gaza Strip into Israel will recommence through the Kerem Shalom crossing, and imports from Israel into the Gaza Strip will be expanded -- including components belonging to the transport and communications sector," COGAT said in statement.

"Equipment and goods will be allowed in for the Gaza Strip´s humanitarian infrastructure, such as water and sewage," it said. COGAT cautioned that the relaxation was "conditional on the continued preservation of the region´s security".