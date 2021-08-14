US sanctions Cuban officials for protest crackdown

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Cuban officials and a military unit on Friday, the latest in a series of actions in response to the crackdown on anti-government protesters on the island.

The penalties from the Treasury Department hit two Interior Ministry officials and the "red beret" military unit for their role in suppressing the recent rare demonstrations on the communist-ruled nation, where hundreds were jailed.

"Today’s action shines a spotlight on additional perpetrators responsible for suppressing the Cuban people’s calls for freedom and respect for human rights," said Andrea M Gacki, head of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

It is the third round of US sanctions and President Joe Biden has warned additional punitive measures unless Havana made significant reforms. Treasury previously sanctioned the Cuban police and pledged more action against those who "perpetuate human rights abuses against peaceful demonstrators."