Nine IAF personnel refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Nine personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus and they have been served show-cause notices. One corporal of the IAF has been sacked from service for failing to respond the notice. The Indian government has told the Gujarat high court that vaccination has been made a service condition in the Air Force. The Indian government did not give the name or any other details of the staffer against whom the action was taken by the IAF. The government made it clear before the court that as far as the vaccine in general is concerned, it is optional, but so far as the IAF is concerned, it is now made a service condition, which is in continuation of the oath taken at the time of enrollment in the service. Also, it is imperative to see to it that the force is not put in a vulnerable state, and it is required for personnel to mandatorily get vaccinated, the government contented before the court. On the plea of Yogendra Kumar, who was posted at Jamnagar in Gujarat, challenged the notice after his unwillingness to get vaccinated and terminated from the service. The HC has directed the IAF to consider his case afresh.