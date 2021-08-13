Pakistan wants further broadening of mutual coop with Iraq: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday discussed various aspects of bilateral relations with visiting Iraqi foreign minister and underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to further deepening and broadening mutual cooperation with Iraq in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The prime minister extended warm welcome to the foreign minister and reaffirmed Pakistan’s close fraternal ties with Iraq, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture.

The premier appreciated Iraq’s resolute efforts to rebuild the country and wished well for the upcoming parliamentary elections. He also reiterated his invitation extended to the prime minister of Iraq and expressed the hope that the visit would take place at an early date.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. On Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that there was no military solution and that a negotiated political solution was the only way forward. He outlined Pakistan’s consistent support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. While reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to support the Afghan peace process, the prime minister urged the international community to reinforce these efforts as peace in Afghanistan was shared responsibility.

Thanking the prime minister for extending warm hospitality to his delegation, Iraqi foreign minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Iraqi leadership. He affirmed Iraq’s desire to forge stronger relationship with Pakistan in pursuance of the vision of the leadership of the two countries. Thanking the prime minister for his invitation to the Iraqi prime minister, Dr Fuad Hussein conveyed invitation on behalf of the Iraqi prime minister to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iraq.

Foreign minister also highlighted Iraq’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region and promote cooperative ties among regional countries. The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s support for these endeavours.

Meanwhile, a meeting of National Coordinating Committee on Housing was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, special assistants and concerned senior officials. Top officials from all four provinces also participated through video link.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the master plan of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was informed that work on master planning of 28 cities in Punjab with a total population of 64.7 million is in full swing. The meeting was informed that every effort was being made by the concerned authorities to complete the process of preparation of the master plan as soon as possible. The master plan includes a comprehensive plan for land use, economic development, institutional infrastructure and financial planning, tourism and cultural heritage, environmental protection, transport, emergencies and natural disasters.