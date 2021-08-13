SC orders removal of adviser to railways minister

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday took strong exception to the appointment of Shah Rukh as an adviser to the Railways minister for looking after the affairs of Golf Club, and ordered his immediate removal. A three-member implementation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the case of Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore. The court questioned the appointment of Shah Rukh as an adviser to the Railways minister. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that as per media reports, Shah Rukh has been appointed as an adviser to Railways minister for Golf Club. Under what law, the minister appointed the person as his adviser for Golf Club,” Justice Ahsen asked, adding that Golf Club was not the personal property of anyone where blue-eyed people could be appointed.

The judge observed that such an appointment could be made for the public offices, saying there were some laws for such appointments and procedure was available in that regard.

The judge asked Railways secretary as to whether he gave an advice to the federal minister to refrain from making such an appointment.

The secretary replied that the federal minister had appointed the man as his adviser in the best interest of Golf Club.

Justice Bandial asked as to why such an appointment was not brought into the court notice.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen said the appointments for the administration of Old Golf Club would be made on court’s direction. Therefore, appointment of adviser for the administration of Old Golf Club was an open violation of court order.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial remarked that the court direction was violated intentionally. “Whether you want to say that the adviser was appointed without giving him salary,” Justice Bandial asked the secretary.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked as to who run the administration of Golf Club.

Secretary Railways replied the CEO Railways Old Golf Club was being run with the consultation of Shah Rukh Khan.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokel asked about the authority of Shah Rukh, the adviser to Railways minister.

The secretary replied Shah Rukh Khan had no authority to keep record of Old Golf as well as signing the documents.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that what could be his further authority when he was a blue-eyed of the Railways minister.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court would not tolerate any changes as well as appointments in the administration of that Old Railways Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered for completing the audit of the Club and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (Indefinite period).

Last year in June, the court had declared null and void the lease of Railways owned land, used for developing the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore and directed Pakistan Railways to assume its control.