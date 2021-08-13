Anti-state trends find support from India, Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Social Media Wing made a report on anti-state trends by conducting review of such trends for two-year period of time. He said almost 150 trends were created, which were followed primarily in India and Afghanistan. Almost 37 lakh tweets were issued on these trends, which consumed about 1,000 hours of time. Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ on Thursday, the minister said these trends were mainly supported in Afghanistan and India. He said some accounts did not have much following, but they were used only to start a trend, and remaining task of making them popular was accomplished in India. For example, added Fawad Ch, the police took action against TLP in Karachi, a trend ‘Civil war in Karachi’ was run. On this trend, thousands of tweets were done from India in only few hours time.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that anyone giving a comment on any trends also becomes part of that trend. He said all such comments were made part of the report chart, no matter the tweets were positive or negative. He said the map showed that how anti-Pakistan trends were supported from a particular small area, especially from India. He said the report mechanism consisted of information that from where the trends were created, where those were supported and spread and who were participants of those trends. He said that most of those commenting on such trends were fake accounts, based in India. He said it was not important whose name had appeared in that report as a participant.

The information minister told Shahzeb Khanzada that Kashmir was not shown as part of India in the report. He said people knew about Patriotism, Geo, and them. He said that “you are giving coverage to PTM, and supporting them. If anyone’s heart synchronises with the PTM, it was a matter purely between those persons and the PTM”.

The minister said if any foreign publication violates Pakistan’s laws, it’s the government right to impose ban on it. He said all international publications running in Pakistan would have to go in accordance with the Pakistani laws. He said the government would not allow promotion of any foreign agenda, no matter the media was local or foreign entity.

Fawad Ch said the names of JUIF [Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Fazl] and PMLN [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] had been mentioned in the report with references. All those parties or their media cells who participated in those 150 anti-Pakistan trends were part of the report. He said N-League’s ‘Camera Gardi’ trend elicited 10,000 tweets from India. He said the TLP data had already been released in a press conference. He said anybody could do realistic criticism in Pakistan, but question arises why those sitting in India and Afghanistan should follow such trends.