Ghani reiterates he will not appear before FIA

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister reiterated his stance that he would not appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday (today) despite being summoned by the agency as a part of its probe against certain Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders. Talking to media persons after addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building on Thursday, the Sindh information minister said the FIA had adopted an unlawful method to summon him. He said that he was summoned by the FIA as a part of an attempt to use federal agencies to harass him without any valid cause.