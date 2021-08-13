Senate body hears mental health centres today

ISLAMABAD: While Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has launched scrutiny of different therapy centres in the twin cities in the wake of Noor Mukadam's murder, the Senate Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination is meeting today (Friday) to hear the grievances of mental wellness and rehabilitation centres.

A copy of the notification, available with The News, shows briefing by the rehab centres on their grievances regarding their scrutiny by IHRA on its agenda.

A health ministry official, requesting anonymity, said the authority has listed 34 mental centres operating in the twin cities with over 25 in Islamabad, shared their list with this correspondent.

When contacted, IHRA Chief Executive Dr Quaid Saeed confirmed that the scrutiny was under way. He said many unprofessional practices and inhuman conditions had been noticed at certain clinics where patients were kept against their will. Besides, he said, absence of psychiatrist and psychologists had been noticed. They are either not available, or are on call, with no direct interaction with patients, Dr Quaid added.

Dr Quaid stated that many of these centres had overcrowded rooms with poor ventilation, endangering patients’ health especially amid Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated: "We have seen a ward where two patients were on one bed," adding there were no emergency medicines or oxygen available for the admitted patients.

He said: “Some patients have not seen sunlight for months, and they are kept in jail like conditions."

Dr Quaid said the medical records at many of these centres were not available. It was also noted medicines had not been prescribed by bona fide psychiatrists, he added.

Following the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam, 16 psychiatric and rehab centres were visited by IHRA inspection teams over the last week. Out of 16, 13 were issued notices to improve their services as per IHRA MSDS (Minimum Service Delivery Standards). The authority directed them to get registered with the IHRA. In addition, services of one clinic were suspended while two centres were found closed at the time of visit.