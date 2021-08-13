3 die, two hurt in accidental POF's plant explosion

WAH CANTT: Three people were killed, while two others sustained injuries after an accidental explosion occurred in one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. As per the military's media wing, the explosion occurred due to a technical fault. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The ISPR added that the technical emergency response team at the POF — which is a major firearm, defence contractor, and military corporation headquartered in Wah Cantt — has cleared the accidental site and the situation is under control.

The windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the intensity of the blast, Geo News had earlier reported, citing sources within the police.