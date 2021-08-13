Each and every MP is respectable: NAB chairman

LAHORE: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that each and every parliamentarian is respectable to NAB, whereas NAB never responded to the criticism levelled by any parliamentarian as the country was created by politicians and its destiny still rests in their hands. He further validated that NAB’s any action won’t be against law and the Bureau doesn’t believe in hurting sentiments. NAB is bound to work while restricting itself under lawful ambit, while, Parliament is mandated with introducing amendments to the Constitution. Talking over proposed amendment to NAB ordinance, he said if revision of NAB Ordinance facilitates the accused ones; then such amendment is useless but the modification of law should help the institution to build its confidence.

He said this during a ceremony held at the NAB Lahore to hand over cheques worth Rs730 million among 1434 affected people of Grand Avenue Housing Society.

The chairman while addressing the ceremony Thursday termed the NAB Lahore actions admirable under the assiduous command of NAB director general which has contributed in the overall performance of the anti-graft body. He referred to NAB Lahore’s recent speedy plea bargain amounting to Rs2.26 billion in Grand Avenue Housing Society scam as remarkable. He further said NAB Lahore has disbursed billions of rupees among thousands of affected people and departments concerned.

The chairman while talking about plea bargain (PB) law said that PB is usually criticised by different circles without knowing the fact that NAB holds plea bargain as per law. He further informed that NAB has never forced any accused to hold PB with the Bureau. He said when criticising PB law, it should be noted that the same is being effectively practiced in different European countries as well. He continued by saying where affected people are not provided with cash, they are facilitated with plots and houses.

He further showed his commitment that the accountability process will continue till every deserving individual gets his right. NAB would welcome constructive criticism in this regard but exact situation of the matter must be primarily checked from NAB, as per law. He said merely lamenting NAB won’t help to stop NAB from taking further initiatives. He further said if we stood against corruption then criticism is not out of our expectations. While defending the undue criticism over NAB, he said the graft buster has been alleged for every wrong except spreading corona but NAB considers continuing its work come what may, while remaining within the ambit of law.

Talking about NAB cases, he stated that it is generally said that NAB doesn’t get its cases decided early but in reality, NAB has no right to decide cases itself while the same authority rests with the courts. NAB completes its duty by filing cases without causing any delay. The delay in deciding NAB cases is caused by shortage of accountability courts which was also noted by Supreme Court chief justice and who ordered for increasing them, he added.