Pakistan, China to axe terror together: RAW, NDS behind Dasu terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday categorically said thorough investigations had revealed that Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies were responsible for the masterminding and execution of Dasu terror attack.

Twelve people, including Chinese and Pakistani citizens, were killed in the July 14 attack carried out by the TTP. One more Chinese national succumbed to his injuries later on.

India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) nexus was said to be behind the attack.

“The investigation also revealed that the terrorists’ primary target was the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, but when they failed there, they chose Dasu. It was a blind case but Pakistani institutions managed to trace it. Investigators examined footage of 36 CCTV cameras along the 1,400 kilometers area that the bus had gone through. We have also identified the handlers and the car used in the terrorist attack,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a joint press conference with DIG KP, Javed Iqbal.

Body parts, including a thumb and finger of the suicide attacker, were found from the site and after forensic and scientific analysis, the Nadra assessed that the attacker was not a Pakistani citizen but came from Afghanistan.

“The attackers failed to succeed in creating differences between China and Pakistan and in fact today is that we have a new beginning and have decided that we will face and finish this menace of terrorism together. China is satisfied with our investigations and we have emerged stronger after this incident” said Qureshi.

The findings that have come out so far include: The network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by RAW-NDS nexus in Afghanistan.

ii. The Swat chapter of TTP executed the terrorist attack at the behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs).

iii. The planning for the terrorist attack was done in Afghanistan, with provision of material support as well.

iv. The vehicle used in VBIED attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

v. The suicide bomber, Khalid alias Sheikh, was trained in Afghanistan and brought to Pakistan to carry out the attack.

vi. Some of those involved in the attack have been arrested, while others are at large in Afghanistan.

vii. An MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance) request is being made to the Afghanistan Government.

“Further investigation is in progress to find all those involved in this cowardly attack. The Government of Pakistan reiterates its strong commitment to apprehend all those responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice. We would not allow any hostile force to undermine the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China”, said the foreign minister. Pakistan says China is satisfied with the transparent manner in which it has shared evidence with it. “We will take these investigations further to unveil the people and punish them according to law,“ said the minister.

Javed Iqbal revealed that it was clear that the suicide attacker Khalid alias Sheikh was not a Pakistani.

Others who have been identified to be involved in the attack are inside Afghanistan and the government through proper channels will ask them for their handover.

The vehicle was smuggled through Chaman border and reached Swat and the whole attack was planned three months ago.

100 to 120 high explosive were used in the attack.