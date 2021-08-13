Man kills father

HARIPUR: A man has allegedly stabbed his father to death over unknown reasons in the limits of Kot Najibullah Police Station here on Thursday.

Police officials said that there Faiz Shamshad and his father Shamshad exchanged harsh words over some issue. And the enraged Faiz attacked his father with a knife, injuring him seriously, they added. The injured was shifted to the hospital but the doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police claimed to have arrested the accused.