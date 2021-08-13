PM terms progress on SPP satisfactory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed the progress made on the Successful Pakistan Programme (SPP) satisfactory and said it is the first programme in the history of Pakistan that would help people get employment, own a house and agricultural machinery.

He said this will not only create employment opportunities but also have a positive impact on the economy. The PM observed this during a meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin here.

The finance minister briefed the prime minister on the progress of the Successful Pakistan Programme. He said the programme will not only provide employment to the youth by providing easy installment loans but will also provide loans to the middle class for their roof over their heads. In addition, he noted financial assistance to farmers, including loans for acquisition of modern technology and machinery, will enable significant growth in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi here. They discussed the overall situation in Azad Kashmir and future development plans. Imran congratulated Qayyum on his election as the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir. Qayyum thanked Imran Khan for trusting him.

Qayyum said while the priority of his government is to solve the problems of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, “We will make every possible effort to highlight the problems of our brothers and sisters across the border”.

Imran said the government and the people of Pakistan stand by the Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination and will continue to raise their voice against Indian oppression at every forum.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also called on the prime minister. During the meeting, the PM was apprised of the overall energy situation in the country. The prime minister was also briefed on the government's reform agenda in the energy sector.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on the prime minister. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were discussed during the meeting.