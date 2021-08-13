2 girls die after falling into well

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: Two girls were died after falling into a well in Sangar Killay in Ambar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Thursday.
The locals said that a girl identified as Nazia Bibi had her one and a half year old cousin Sabna in her lap when all of a sudden slipped into the deep well.
Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies on a self-help basis. The elders of the area have appealed to the district administration to provide financial help to the affected family.