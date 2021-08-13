 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

2 girls die after falling into well

National

 
August 13, 2021

GHALLANAI: Two girls were died after falling into a well in Sangar Killay in Ambar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Thursday.

The locals said that a girl identified as Nazia Bibi had her one and a half year old cousin Sabna in her lap when all of a sudden slipped into the deep well.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies on a self-help basis. The elders of the area have appealed to the district administration to provide financial help to the affected family.

