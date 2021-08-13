Canadian audit approves PIA safety standards

LAHORE: Canadian Agency, Transport Canada, has issued a letter to PIA for successfully completing the Safety Validation and Air Worthiness Audit conducted by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The letter issued on 11 August 2021 declares PIA's operations up to international standards and closes down all its reservations pertaining to flight safety and operations of Pakistan's national flag carrier. The audit was conducted in the aftermath of flight authorizations suspension by the European Air Safety Agency (EASA) on all Pakistani operators after pilots’ licenses scandal. The audit of PIA operations was conducted from August 2020 till September 2020. With new validation, PIA can operate with ease. It is worth-mentioning that premier airlines safety audit and accreditation agency IOSA has already issued Operators License to PIA till July 2023.